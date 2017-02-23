KARACHI: The street sides and empty plots of the provincial metropoliswill be soon be trash free as 22 out of 165 cleaning vehicles from china have arrived in Karachi.

According to Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, heavy machinery for cleaning will also arrive in a week after which cleaning in the city will be visible. The vehicles have been handed over to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board after being cleared at the port.

The trash clearing work will first start in the southern and eastern parts of the city. Work in the southern areas will start from the second week of March.

These vehicles can lift up to 10 tons of trash. The trash will be first picked up from each and every house and will then be taken to garbage transfer stations from where it will be sent to landfill sites.

Since the vehicles are completely covered, pieces of trash will not fall out, as it is commonly seen happening on the city roads when garbage is carried in vehicles that have been in use.

Not just vehicles, other equipment has also been sent. These include trash cans. Separate color trash cans will be placed in different areas. Different areas will have different color trash bins for example Gulshan will have blue trash bins.

The employees of District Municipal Corporation and sanitary workers will also be involved in the process.

Given the growing population in the city, the issue of solid waste management has assumed dangerous situation as dumps of garbage have become breeding grounds of dangerous viruses.