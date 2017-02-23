KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman on Wednesday demanded the Sindh government to take strict action against those police officials involved in firing on protesters in Orangi Town.

The JI leader met with the heirs of Asghar Imam, who was shot dead reportedly by policemen when he, among others, was protesting against police over rising robberies and theft in the area.

Naeem warned of a strong protest by the party, if the government failed to take due action against those responsible for robberies in the area and those opening fire on protesters.

Strongly condemning brutal police action, the JI Karachi chief said that the protest was a democratic right of the residents. He said that shopkeepers of Iqbal market and adjoining areas were facing a financial massacre due to robberies and thefts whereas police was reluctant to take action.

The JI leader demanded the government to purge police of black sheep. He also asked the government to take notice of the situation in Orangi Town. “Other law-enforcement agencies, particularly Rangers, should be deployed in Orangi, if local police is understaffed or unable to control crimes in the area,” he demanded.

Besides that he asked the government to release all detained protesters, provide medical support and compensation to the injured and heirs of the deceased.

Earlier on the occasion, area residents briefed the JI leader about occurrences on the day.

They said that police breached their privacy and committed house trespass, besides resorting to firing and shelling in streets.