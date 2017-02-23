KARACHI: International Design Conference 2017 in Karachi was an unprecedented international gathering of diverse disciplines with a common focus on how design can shape the future.

The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) and Kennesaw State University, Georgia organized a conference at a local hotel, which was sponsored by the U.S. State Department of Higher Education Academic Exchange Partners Program. Design professionals from around the world for three days attended the moot to enhance professional development. The conference demonstrated the tremendous power of design to create viable solutions to social, economic, cultural and environmental challenges.

Executive Director and Chairperson IVS, Samina Raees Khan said at the concluding session of three-day conference on the theme of 'Design, evolution, education and practice' that the conference had brought together leading academics, researchers and practitioners to exchange ideas, views and latest research and development in the field of design and architecture.

Communication and advertising, new media, film, graphic design and other aspects in architecture were discussed in the conference. The conference critically examined the theme of this International Conference including historical back ground of design evolution in architecture.

Design professionals read out their papers and explored the possibilities of the relationship between culture and design.

Prof Mehardad Hadighi of the Pennsylvania State University said while delivering his keynote lecture at the opening ceremony of the conference that the work of architect had gone from cutting stone to just tracing lines on paper.

Prof Hadighi talked about the relationship of theory and philosophy of architectural design. He explained that design is a bridge between art and science. He said that the separation of design and construction is like a divorce between thinking and working while showing through different examples.

Hadighi said that the purpose to organize such conference is to call cross-cultural communities of like-minded people who share the common goal of learning and shaping the future of design and architecture. Theory and philosophy can never be ignored while performing arts, he added.

Anthony Dean Trachina, Cultural Attache, US Consul General, Karachi, said that Karachi has potential like New York and adde that the conference would serve as a model for conferences in the city. He said U.S universities had 20 partnership programmes in Pakistan that would cause an exchange of global ideas in science and technology.

Jawad Haider, Dean, IVS, spoke about relationship between design education and practice and said design education must be derived from sociology and philosophy.

The conference was concluded with a Qawwali presented by a group of IVS students.