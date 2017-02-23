Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a committee under DG Rangers, consisting of senior officers of police and other agencies, to make security plans, hold meetings regularly and also share alerts.

This committee would have a sub-committee, again consisting of senior officers, which would be tasked with sharing day to day reports with the chief minister.

The decision was taken in a meeting, held here on Wednesday, to review the progress on investigation into the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalander.

The meeting, presided over by the CM, was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Sindh IG AD Khawaja, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, CTD Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, Deputy DG Rangers Brigadier Nadir Hussain, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez, Hyderabad DIG Khadim Rind, provincial heads of intelligence agencies, SSP Dadu, senior officers of CTD and others.

At the meeting, the chief minister was briefed about the security situation in and around the Lal Shahbaz Qalander shrine before the blast with the help of CCTV cameras at the main gates, inside the shrine, movement of the suicide bomber, suspected facilitators roaming there and other noticeable movements.

The CM was also informed that the investigating officers had obtained the record of the calls made from the shrine before and after the blast.

“The call record is most important, which has given us solid clues to reach the conclusion,” the CM was told.

It was also informed that the investigation teams had been mobilised within and outside the province to reach out to the masterminds and facilitators of the blast.

They also informed Murad that police and other agencies in other provinces were also cooperating with the Sindh government in carrying out the investigation.

The chief minister also assigned all the agencies the task to investigate the blast at the shrine separately and then keep sharing the findings at such meetings.

He added that the investigation had moved towards genuine identification and it must be made public at the earliest. “If we successfully sort out this case then we will be able to stop such incidents in future,” he said.

The chief minister also issued clear directives for the security of soft targets.

He was informed that police and other agencies had deployed their people in plainclothes at important places, and that

CCTV coverage had also been improved.

The chief minister was also informed about the operation started in different districts of the province and about the arrests made so far.