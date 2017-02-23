KARACHI - State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Wednesday blasted the opposition parties, saying that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had become a ‘Munshi’ (Manager) of Jahangir Tareen and mocking at PPP for having people like Sharjeel Inam Memon in its ranks, accused of corruption of billion of rupees.

He satirically demanded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to bring Sharjeel back.

Abid was talking to the media men after visiting the Bin Qasim Coal Electric Power Plant.

Criticising the PTI chairman, the minister said that Imran Khan used Jahangir Tareen’s private plane, who, he alleged, was a robber and stole money from the poor to establish his empire. “Now Imran is using all those resources of Tareen, which he had amassed by hook or crook,” Abid opined.

He said that people were fed up with the ‘Dharna Politics’ of PTI and soon the nation would hold them accountable for their dirty politics that remained a key obstacle in the development of the country.

Terming the Panama case a pile of lies, Abid said that prime minister and his family members would get a clean chit in the case.

Pointing his guns at PPP and Sindh government, the state minister said that massive corruption was being witnessed in Sindh.

“Larkana Package of Rs90 billion has fallen victim to corruption and if the same money was utilised for Karachi, it had turned the port city into Paris,” he.

He said that it was terrible to see the situation of Karachi. “The city is presenting a terrible look with broken roads and garbage dumps,” he said, and added, “I would request Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and his team to play a role in cleaning Karachi.”

Talking about the seminaries in Sindh set up illegally, he said it was duty of the Sindh government to take action against these seminaries while the federal government could provide assistance in this regard.

He added that depoliticizing the police was the only way to get the fruitful results.

State Minister claimed that PML-Nawaz government would end the power shortage in year 2018.

“We believe in the development of Pakistan and in next general elections, the party will secure votes even from Sindh and Karachi on the basis of its performance,” he further claimed.

He said that about 80 percent work on 1320MW project at Port Qasim Power Plant was completed in record time of 21 months, and its credit went to the federal government.

“When PML-N came to power, power generation was only 13 thousands megawatts,” Abid said, and added, “Now the government has taken the power generation to 17 thousands megawatts.”