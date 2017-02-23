KARACHI - Every nation that has developed is because of preferring its mother tongue, because it’s the ambassador of the nation’s culture, civilization and history. UNESCO Charter of 1973 clearly states that it is the fundamental right of every child to receive education in his or her mother tongue.

Balochi language is not taught in our country but it was taught in Turkemanistan, Italy and Sweden till 1930 and in Afghanistan till 1970’s.

This was the crux of views expressed by Member Sindh Assembly Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Altaf Sheikh, Gul Hassan Kalmati, Dr Rakhman, Gul Palari and Sharf Shah Baloch at a dialogue organised by Karachi University’s (KU) Department of Sindhi and Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Chair on the occasion of World Mother tongue Day here at KU Arts Auditorium on Wednesday.

Mehtab Akbar Rashidi was of the view that children must get their primary education in their mother tongue. “Education sector in Sindh is in worse condition. “Although education emergency was announced, but there is no notification of it,” Mehtab added.

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University VC Professor Dr Akhtar Baloch pointed out that children in Balochistan were not taught Balochi, although Balochi departments existed in varsities. “But if kids are not taught in Balochi how will they be able to study it when they get admissions in universities?” he questioned.

He also demanded that all other languages besides Urdu must also be declared as national languages.

KU Shah Latif Bhittai Chairman Professor Saleem Memon said UNESCO had designated February 21 as World Mother tongue Day, and had given a clear message that all the children in the world must get their primary education in their mother tongues.

“Universities in China, Germany, Korea, Denmark and many other countries teach their own languages, that’s why they have developed so much,” Memon argued.