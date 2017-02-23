KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja on Wednesday handed a Rs5 million cheque to a widow of one of the cops who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. Constable Shahbaz Saeed had embraced martyrdom in the line of duty on July 5, 2016 while he was on duty near Hassan Square and was shot at by least two armed men riding a motorcycle. His murder FIR No. 287/16 was registered at Aziz Bhatti police station. The deceased had joined the police force in November 30, 1992. On June 2016, the government of Sindh had increased the compensation amount from Rs2 million to Rs5 million. This was the first such cheque to have been given to the family of any cop since increase in the compensation amount. The cop's family was also present at the ceremony held at Central Police Office.