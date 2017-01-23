KARACHI : The bomb disposal squad has destroyed a large quantity of arms and explosive material seized from terrorists at the Baldia Firing Range in Karachi.

The ammunition which was destroyed included 80 kilograms of explosive material, two mortar shells, nine hand grenades and four rocket launchers.

The arms and explosive material destroyed at the Baldia Firing Range was confiscated from the terrorists belonging to different banned outfits.

Meanwhile, the Security agencies carried out targeted operations in Lyari Town and arrested seven members of gang war.

As per details, the operations were conducted at Meera Naka, Phool Patti Lane and Dubai Chowk.

The militants are being investigated by the security agencies in order to get further information.