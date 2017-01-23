KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Moula Bakhsh Chandio has said it is good that Hamza Shahbaz has finally realised that he is also a member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said this in a statement here on Sunday. He said, “I wonder that why Hamza Shahbaz kept mum on the issue of Panamagate when PML-N ministers were defending the prime minister on this issue.”

He said that PPP’s opponents were overwhelmed by fear after they saw people according a historic welcome to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Punjab. He said that Hamza Shahbaz should look at his own acts before criticising others. He said that everyone knew that Hamza Shahbaz was more concerned about his poultry farms than the people of Punjab.

Talking about Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chandio said that he should comment on the prevailing situation in the country instead of going into the past. “I often say that Nawaz Sharif has enemies in his own party,” he said.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the hope of the nation, but his opponents could not digest this fact. He said that Bilawal had become a new sign of political fear for PPP’s opponents.