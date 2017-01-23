KARACHI: Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that work on eighteen to nineteen developmental projects costing an amount of ten billion rupees has been started in Karachi and will be completed before the end of current financial year.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Younisabad Bridge at Hawks bay in Karachi Monday he said that remaining projects will also be completed in time as there is no shortage of funds.

He said he had promised to attend the inaugural ceremony of this project and he also congratulated the team that took part in the construction of this project.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that work to widen the important road Shahrah Faisal is underway. He said all the people including mayor Karachi worked together to drain out the rain water from the city during current rains.

Speaking on the occasion Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that he is happy to see that this project has been completed which will be beneficial for the people of the area.

He said work on the remaining projects is required to be accelerated. He also hoped that other such projects will also be initiated in the province including Karachi.

Earlier addressing public meetings in Jamshoro, Sehwan and Bhan Syedabad

Murad Ali Shah said two hundred twenty-five billion rupees have been earmarked for development projects in the province during current Fiscal Year.

The Chief Minister said that he was personally monitoring development projects in the province.

He said that work is in full swing on energy, construction of roads and Thar Coal projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.