KANDHKOT - The law and order situation in the district has deteriorated compared to the previous year due to poor performance of the police department.

It is learnt that crime rate has increased in Kashmore district compared to the previous year. During the last eight to 10 months, the law and order situation deteriorated with the every passing day. Incidents of robbery, street crime, mobile snatching and motorcycle snatching increased during these months across Kashmore.

Residents of Kandhkot, Kashmore and Tangwani are living in fear due to the deteriorating law and order situation in the entire district. It is learnt that several policemen are not performing their duties because they have the support of powerful people, but they are getting their salaries on time while staying at home.