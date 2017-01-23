KARACHI - Karachi University's director for admissions has extended the date for submission of forms for admission to the Karachi University Business School (KUBS) Specialised Degree Programme 2017 for three days.

An official said that admissions to BBA four-year and EMBA (2.5-year weekends) Programmes are open now.

Interested candidates may download the admission form from official website of KU (www.uok.edu.pk) and submit admission forms till January 25 with cash payment of Rs1,000 at UBL branches situated at Silver Jubilee Gate, KU; Campus Branch, KU; Nazimabad Chowrangi Branch and PIDC House Branch, during banking hours.

ISHU celebrates 11th foundation day

The Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilisation (ISHU), University of Karachi, celebrated its 11th Foundation Day, an official of the institution said on Sunday.

On the occasion, he said, Quran Khawani was held at the institute. Distinguished Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, founding director of ISHU, celebrated the day with students and faculty by cutting a cake. He prayed for continued success of the institute. Prof Ajmal Khan lauded the efforts of the ISHU team in publishing more than 100 peer reviewed research articles, five books by international publishers and producing 12 PhD scholars since 2007. He urged them to continue working hard for the betterment of Karachi University and Pakistan in the scientific arena.

Collectively, over 350 publications by Prof Ajmal Khan and his ISHU team have significantly added to the collective wealth of information on local salt tolerant plants of Pakistan, which are useful as food, fodder, medicine and bio fuel.

The director of ISHU and faculty members thanked Dr Ajmal Khan for his efforts in establishing the institute and providing a platform for carrying out high quality research.