KARACHI : Law Enforcement Agencies detained several people including political workers and Gang war suspects during search operations in different parts of Karachi, in the wee hours of Monday.

According to details, the operations were carried out in Lyari, PIB Colony, old Sabzi Mandi, Landhi and North Karachi.

Sources revealed that seven Gang war suspects were arrested in Lyari on Monday morning. Police officials said that 4 suspects were arrested during the search operations in PIB Colony and old Sabzi Mandi.

According to sources, among those arrested were gang war suspects and drug dealers Drugs and arms have also been recovered from the suspects. During a shootout in Landhi, police arrested an injured suspect.

Meanwhile, a political worker identified as Noman was taken into custody from a raid conducted in North Karachi. According to sources Noman has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Law enforcement agencies also conducted an operation in Federal-B Area and apprehended two suspects. Sources said that the arrested persons were members of MQM-London and were taken into custody after the information provided by MQM-London sector in charge Farhan Hashmi.

According to another report, the bomb disposal squad has destroyed a large quantity of arms and explosive material seized from terrorists at the Baldia Firing Range in Karachi on Sunday.

The ammunition which was destroyed included 80 kilograms of explosive material, two mortar shells, nine hand grenades and four rocket launchers.

The arms and explosive material destroyed at the Baldia Firing Range was confiscated from the terrorists belonging to different banned outfits.