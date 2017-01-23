KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Sunday staged a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) over a deadly attack in Parachinar that left about 25 people dead.

People from different walks of life and members of civil society participated in the protests. The participants of the rally es carried banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against killing of innocent people in Parachinar.

Addressing the participants, MWM leaders condemned the Parachinar blast and termed it a cowardly act of terrorists. The responsible, they said, should be brought to book. They demanded that the government extend the Operation Zarb-e-Azb to the entire country.

On one hand the people of Parachinar were being victimised by the state machinery and the other terrorists were targeting innocent citizen, they said. They said the government looked to be completely helpless in protecting people. The people of Parachinar must not be punished for being loyal to the country.

They said that militant activities in the country had created a panic and fear among people. It is a matter of grave concern that international media has clearly said that Daesh has moved to Pakistan and it is being backed by some of the terrorists group in the country, they said.

MWM leaders demanded that the government and law enforcement agencies take action against all anti-state elements.