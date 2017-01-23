HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the provincial government is creating awareness in the province with regard to the upcoming population census in the country.

Talking to the media during visits to different villages in Jamshoro district on Sunday, Shah said that all concerned officials and staff had been warned that negligence would not be tolerated. He said the government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had been serving the people of Sindh for the last nine years. He said that groundwork for the upcoming general elections was also being done.

The chief minister said his party was again gaining popularity in Punjab and this had added to the anxiety of its opponents.

Responding to a question about the security situation, the chief minister said the law and order situation had improved in Karachi, but the operation would continue till complete elimination of terrorism from the city.

On the issue of registration of religious schools, the chief minister said that a list of seminaries had been submitted to the federal interior minister, but he had yet to respond to it.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been rejected by the people of Sindh. He said the the PTI had no standing in Sindh. He reiterated the demand for acceptance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's four demands by the federal government.

Responding to the demand of the local people about supply of irrigation water, the chief minister said that remodelling of the Dadu Canal would be carried out soon in order to increase the canal's capacity.

Speaking in Naushaharo Feroze earlier in the day, the chief minister said the Sindh government was committed to welfare of the masses and all issues facing the people were being resolved on priority.

Talking to media persons at Mehram Khan Nagor village in Naushahro Feroze District at the wedding ceremony of son of Dr Abdul Sattar Rajpar, a member of the Sindh Assembly from the PPP, he said that recruitment to vacant posts at all departments would be made purely on merit. He said that decent job opportunities would be provided to the youth of Sindh.

He said that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari would take part in by-election and join the National Assembly. He said the PPP was firm on its stance and categorically said that Zardari was contesting the by-election from Nawabshah as he announced earlier.

Responding to another question regarding upgrade of health and civic amenities in the district, the chief minister stated that Civil Hospital of Naushahro Feroze would soon be upgraded to the level of district hospital. The decision about the Municipal Committee of Naushahro Feroze will be taken after consideration of population and other relevant rules in this regard, he said.

PPP leader Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Chairman of District Council Abdul Sattar Abbasi, Vice Chairman of District Council Pir Qurban Ali, Special Assistant to CM on Irrigation Babar Effandi and members of the Sindh Assembly were also present on this occasion.