MIRPURKHAS - Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has ordered an inquiry into a complaint about encroachment of land reserved for a road, by a housing scheme after a preliminary probe.

Sources said the Commissioner Office, during the probe, found encroachments by residents of Khayaban-e-Yousuf in Hussain Bakhsh Marri Taluka across Sindhri Ring Road. The road is located between Khayaban-e-Yousuf and Ali Town.

Sources said that officials found during scrutiny of the record that the land acquired for a road in 1950 had been occupied by various housing schemes. Sources said that official record showed that some land grabbers had converted the land reserved for the road into residential plots.

However, Mirpurkhas-II Additional Commissioner Nisar Memon has directed the assistant commissioner of Hussain Bakhsh Marri Taluka to visit the site personally and investigate the land grabbing case.

POWER LOADSHEDDING DECRIED

Frequent power outages in the city and its suburbs are affecting business activities and routine life in the area.

Power loadshedding in the area is being carried out mostly early in the morning and late in the evening. As a result, businessmen are forced to use generators during loadshedding and incur additional expenses.

Emergency operations were suspended at civil hospital and daily life was adversely affected in the area due to loadshedding. Small business units like flour mills and oil mills were also suffering due to power outages.

The business community as well as social and religious circles have strongly condemned frequent power breakdowns and long hours of loadshedding. They have demanded that Hesco chief take notice of this matter and ensure smooth power supply to their area.