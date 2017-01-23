SHIKARPUR - The Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT), Shikarpur chapter, staged a protest demonstration against provincial minister Imdad Pitafi, a member of the Sindh Assembly and representative of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who used indecent language against fellow MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi during an assembly session a couple of days ago.

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi is a representative of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F).

The rally marched through various streets and culminated at Clock Tower, Lakhi Gate.

The rally was led by QAT Vice President Zahid Ghaloo, District President Zafar Channa, General Secretary Zahid Bhanbhro, Din Muhammad Shaikh and others.

Speaking on the occasion, QAT leaders strongly condemned the attitude of Pitafi and termed it as “politically terrorism”.

The protesters demanded that the Supreme Court chief justice, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), chief justice of Sindh High Court and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) take notice of the issue. The demanded that the PPP leadership remove Pitafi from his office in the larger interest of the province otherwise the QAT would expand its movement to the entire province.

Later, the rally was joined by Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek, NPP leader Zahid Pahore, APCA leader Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Abdul Fatah Mahar, the leader of JUI-F, and other city organisations. The protesters were chanting slogans against Pitafi.

KIDNAPPED BOY RECOVERED

An 11-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Ghotki district around four years ago, was recovered after an encounter between his kidnappers and the police on Rahimabad Link Road in the limits of Khanpur Police Station, some 15 kilometres from here, on Sunday.

According to DSP Nazeer Lashari, police acted on a tip-off and succeeded to recover 11-year-old Asadullah, son of Muhammad Bakhsh Chachar, resident of Ghotki district. He said that kidnappers were changing their hideout from Sindh to Balochistan when the police confronted them. He said that criminals however managed to escape, taking benefit of the Kacha area, leaving their hostage behind. The boy was handed over to his relatives after necessary formalities. An FIR was registered against unidentified armed men.