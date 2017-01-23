KARACHI - A Rangers post came under a grenade attack in Lyari on Sunday. According to details, unknown culprits threw a hand grenade at the Rangers checkpoint located on Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Road in Lyari. The grenade missed the target and fell at a garbage yard, just close to the checkpoint, but it did not explode. Police rushed to the scene and seized the grenade after bomb disposal experts defused it.

Police suspect that Lyari gangsters are behind the attack. Police registered a case against unknown attackers.

On the other hand, police claimed to have arrested 11 outlaws in raids and operations in various parts of the city on Sunday. Some of the suspects were identified as Mustafa, Waqas, Hamid and Rizwan by Brigade police. Police said the accused were involved in a number of street crimes. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons and looted valuables from them. Separately, Korangi Industrial Area police claimed to have arrested an absconder, Abdul Rehman, in a raid, which was conducted on a tip off. Police said the accused was wanted to Ajmair Nagri police in various criminal cases.

Meanwhile, Mangopir police claimed to have arrested five drug paddlers during a crackdown on drug dens and recovered weapons and narcotics from them. Samanabad police arrested two armed bandits with bullet wounds. Police said both bandits robbed a milk shop located at Block 18, FB Area. They were trying to flee when police on a routine patrol intercepted them. The bandits riding a motorbike resorted to firing at the police party. The police team retaliated and both bandits. Police recovered weapons and looted valuables from them and shifted them to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. Police registered a case against them. They were later identified as Sahab and Tanveer.