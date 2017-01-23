LARKANA - Larkana police raided various places on Sunday and arrested suspected criminals and recovered drugs, weapons and ammunition from their possession.

Teams of different police stations conducted a number of raids on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Kamran Nawaz.

The arrested include Sadam Kahros, Ghulam Hussain Lohar, Shahnawaz Kalhoro, Barkat Brohi, Shamsu Abdullah, Irfan Mirjat, Ghulam Shabbir Shar, Ghazi Rind and Gulzar Channa.

The cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

SSP Kamran Nawaz said that the accused were involved in different cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders.

He said that criminal elements will be dealt with sternly, adding that the crackdown will be continued till the achievement of desired results.