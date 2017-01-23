KARACHI - President of Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) Muhammad Ashraf Banglori has expressed concern at the worst traffic jams in the metropolis. The KTI chief, in a statement here on Sunday, maintained that the `unplanned development works' in the city were hampering the flow of traffic. He suggested that at the site of such works the deployment of traffic police personnel be enhanced.

Banglori said that development works in Golimar, Grumandir and Gulahsn-i-Iqbal were causing traffic jams which resulted in inconvenience to commuters. He pointed to missing manhole covers and said that accumulation of sewage on the roads was also causing problems for the people. Banglori appealed to the authorities to direct the officials of the organisations concerned to pay attention to these problems.