HYDERABAD - Police arrested two suspects in injured condition in separate encounters here late on Saturday night.

The police spokesman said that a suspected notorious outlaw Mashooq Brohi was arrested after an encounter in Nasim Nagar area by Nasim Nagar police.

The suspect sustained a gunshot to his leg in the exchange of fire. The spokesman claimed that Brohi, a resident of Dadu district, was allegedly involved in dozens of heinous crimes. He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for a surgery.

In another encounter by airport police, suspect Hussain Shaikh was injured. The spokesman claimed that a weapon and snatched motorbike was recovered from him. The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for a surgery.