Kandhkot - Al Khidmat Foundation on Saturday organised a daylong free general medical camp in connection with World Brain Day.

The camp was inaugurated by Al-Khidamat Foundation President Dr Amanullah Sohryani, and kept receiving patients from early in the morning till 6 pm.

A number of specialists such as Abdul Ghafoor Magsi, Dr Lal Chand, Dr Inayatullah, Dr Mansoor Magsi and Dr Khalid Bhutto attended to the patients and provided free medical services and medicines to around 700 patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amanullah Sohryani said that in order to mark the Day, the Foundation had organised the camp at which psychiatrists, cardiologists, dermatologists, gynecologists, eye specialists and general physicians would examine the patients and give them medicines as well.

“It is a great opportunity to serve people,” he said, and added, “The main purpose behind organising such activities is to encourage people of the area to come forward and contribute positively to the community. The locals appreciated Al-Khidmat Foundation’s initiative, and said the camp was especially beneficial for those people who could not afford costly treatment.



