KARACHI - Sindh cabinet on Saturday mulled over different bills to be tabled in the provincial assembly during Monday’s session, including the bill for Sindh Accountability Agency, repeal of Removal from Service Ordinance, enhancement of disabled persons’ quota in government jobs and approval of captive power plant subsidy.

The cabinet meeting, which was held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at New Sindh Secretariat, discussed observations of Sindh governor about The Sindh Accountability Act 2017.

The governor had raised some constitutional observations over it, and had called upon the provincial assembly to reconsider the bill and reject it.

The cabinet unanimously approved draft of the bill and referred it to the provincial assembly.

The Sindh Accountability Agency would be headed by a chairperson. There would be an Accountability Commission also, consisting of chairperson of the Agency; advocate general, prosecutor general of the Agency; director general of the Agency and director investigation to review progress on cases of corruption.

The chairperson would either be a judge of the Sindh High Court or such a person who could qualify for the slot; civil servant of grade 21 or above with proven competence, good reputation and high integrity.

Chairperson of the Agency shall be nominated by a parliamentary committee of Sindh Assembly, and will consist of six members, three each from treasury and opposition named by leader of the House and leader of the opposition.

The committee shall be headed by Speaker of the Sindh Assembly.

The Sindh Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Act, 1991 and Rules made there under have been repealed.

All cases pending with the Anti-Corruption Establishment under the repealed Act; employees recruited by the Anti-Corruption Establishment and all assets and liabilities, including furniture, fixtures machinery and vehicles shall stand transferred to the Agency.

The other items discussed were the establishment of “Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory” in Karachi with the objective to create a facility for forensic examination of material, documents etc. for presentation before courts, tribunals or other legal authorities.

There would be different facilities in the lab such as audio-visual analysis, computer forensics, crime scene & death scene investigation; DNA & Serology, Forensic Photography, Narcotics, Toxicology, Trace Chemistry, Polygraph; Fire Arm & Tool Marks; Latent Fingerprints; Pathology and questioned Documents.

It may be noted that PC-I of the Laboratory project has already been approved at an approximate cost of Rs2.7 billion. The project will be completed in 30 months. The cabinet approved the Sindh Forensic Science Agency Act 2017” for its placement before the provincial assembly.

The cabinet also discussed enhancement of quota for disabled persons from two percent to five percent.

The cabinet approved the placement of the amendment before the Assembly.

The cabinet discussing The Removal From service (Special Powers) Sindh, Sindh Ordinance 2000 for which advocate general read out the statement which says “the law that confers arbitrary powers on the competent authority in violation of the fundamental rights conferred by the constitution and the law, specific laws relating to this subject are already in the field, hence this law is not required.” The cabinet approved to repeal it.

The other item the cabinet discussed was The Sindh New Captive Power Plants Subsidy Bill 2017 passed by the Sindh assembly has been referred back to the provincial assembly for reconsideration.

The cabinet discussed the objections raised by the Sindh Governor and said that the subsidy was being given for specific purpose to reduce load-shedding on local level (where powers plants are installed). Therefore, the bill is not in contravention of any law and is only based for the benefit of general public.

