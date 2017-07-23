KARACHI - A man was killed and his wife was wounded in a firing incident inside their home in SITE area on Saturday. The couple, hailing from Malakand division were residing in Karachi for sometime.

According to details, unidentified armed men entered their house and opened indiscriminate fire at the victims.

As a result, man was killed on the spot while his wife was wounded. However, their newly born baby remained safe in the incident.

The deceased and injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment where the deceased was later identified as Rashid Khan and his wife as Shabina.

Police suspected that the incident apparently occurred over karo-kari while further investigations were underway. Police further added that the woman was not in a stable condition to record her statement.

Our Staff Reporter