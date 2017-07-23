KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report has proved that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family have committed corruption, forgery, perjury, and have attempted to subvert justice, which are serious crimes.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Munawar Suherwardi Underpass, built on Shahrah-i-Faisal, here on Saturday, he said that the JIT report submitted to the Supreme Court (SC) had proved that Nawaz and his family had committed serious crimes. “Now we are waiting for the SC’s verdict,” he said, and hoped that justice would be done.

He also raised the slogan: `Muk gaya tera show Nawaz- Go Nawaz Go Nawaz’ (your show has come to an end, now you Nawaz step down), and the party workers present there followed him.

The chairman said that he was very happy to inaugurate the underpass, named after Munawar Suherwardi. “He was a big figure in the politics of Karachi, and had rendered lot of sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan,” he added.

He further said that PPP was building underpasses, overhead bridges and roads in the city. “Now we are attending to the problem of keeping Karachi clean,” he said, and added that whatever development had taken place in the city was because of PPP. “Be it the tenure of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari or of the incumbent chief minister, PPP has developed this city,” he argued.

Bilawal said that his government in Sindh would be serving people of Karachi sincerely and with dedication.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to rebuild Drig Road flyover. “I think its alignment is defective. Therefore it would be rebuilt with a new alignment,” he said.

He congratulated the people of Karachi who elected Saeed Ghani from PS-114. “It is your confidence and support that PPP has won election from Malir [Hakeem Baloch, Murtaza Baloch] and Saeed Ghani- this is because we serve you to the best of our capacity and ability,” he said.

He also apologised to people for the hardships caused to them during construction of the underpass. “Again you will face the same problems when the Drig Road flyover would be rebuilt,” he reminded.

Murad said that the portion of Shahrah-i-Faisal from Metropole to Airport would be completed shortly while the portion from airport to Steel Mills would be ready by the end of next month and again “I will request the chairman to inaugurate these projects,” he said.

Referring to the debate on social media that the Munawar Suherwardi Underpass had no drainage system, the CM said, “I want to clarify this to everyone that the underpass has an efficient drainage system and the rainwater would not accumulate in it,” he informed.

On the complaint of some of the party workers, the chief minister said that he would remove the officers who were found lethargic and inefficient in the completion of development works currently in progress in the city. As far as quality is concerned, he said he was himself monitoring it.

Murad said that on the instructions of party President Asif Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government would be serving people of the province.

He hoped that PPP would emerge as the most popular party in Karachi in 2018 general elections.

Local Governmet Minister Jam Khan Shoro, in his speech, enumerated the projects and schemes currently underway in the city.

Earlier, Bilawal unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the underpass constructed at the cost of Rs660 million within four months.

