Karachi - Three policemen, who had been killed in a terror attack in Korangi on Friday, were laid to rest here on Saturday after funeral prayers at police headquarters in Garden while police is still clueless about identity of the attackers.

An FIR No 105/17 has been registered at Counter-Terrorism Department on behalf of the state.

The initial report, submitted by police investigators, says that policemen had arrived at the scene of an accident in their mobile that suddenly terrorists came and attacked them. DSP and SHO of the Awami Colony police station were also suspended by the Additional IG Karachi following the incident.

Three policemen and a minor boy, who were martyred in the incident, were laid to rest amid tears and sobs.

The funeral prayers of ASI Qamaruddin and constables Babar Shah and Afzal were offered at Police Headquarters, Garden which, besides victims’ family members and relatives, were also attended by large number of senior government and police officials, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial information minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Rangers DG Major General Muhammad Saeed, IGP Allah Dino Khawaja, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Qadir Thebu, zonal DIGs and district SSPs.

The attack on policemen on Friday was the third major attack in 2017, but unfortunately, the investigators probing these attacks have been unable to nab the group or groups behind series of such attacks on policemen, but they believe that ‘sleeper cells’ of different militant outfits have again been activated in Karachi, particularly to target policemen, who are the soft targets.

“The terrorists involved in this act of terrorism would be arrested soon,” said Sindh IGP AD Khawaja after the funeral prayers.

“These acts of terrorism could not down the morale of police,” he said, and added that police would continue its operations against the criminals and continue to sacrifice their lives in order to protect the lives and properties of people.

The IGP also announced Rs5 million for each martyred cop besides job in the police department for his heirs.

This is not for the first time that police have been targeted this year.

But two cases have preceded this incident when police had come under attack in a same manner.

On June 23, four policemen who were busy breaking their fast were shot dead in an act of targeted killing in SITE area while a pamphlet bearing a message from a militant group, Ansaral Sharia, Pakistan, was also found from the scene.

Also, Jamaatul Ahrar, a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on police mobile at Dhoraji neighborhood in May in which two policemen had been killed and another was critically wounded.

But this time, the investigators have not found any pamphlet from the crime scene. However on Saturday, Ali Bin Sufiyan, spokesperson for the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al-Almi, claimed responsibility for the attack through social media.

Investigators probing the deadly attack on police mobile believe that series of attacks on policemen in Karachi were the result of nexus between different militant groups. “We believe that sleeper cells of the different militants outfits like Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al-Almi, Jamaatul Ahrar and Ansarul Shariah Pakistan have been activated in Karachi,” an investigator said.

The investigators have also obtained the initial ballistics cross matching of the bullets which suggests that the weapons used in the recent attack on the cops had no previous criminal record.

The investigators have also failed to make sense as to why the attackers fired more than dozen of bullets at the cops. “Usually one cop is shot by militants in such attacks twice, thrice or four times but this was a strange incident in which, they shot one constable 18 times and the other 12 times. The thing is that why they shot number of times when they killed them in two to three bullets,” another senior police official said. “They must have given some message and what could be that message. Definitely, it will take some time to understand.”

