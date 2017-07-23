BADIN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would guard the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto (BB) and would continue to strive for the rights of deprived people of the country, said PPP Youth Wing Sindh President Javed Nayab Leghari here on Saturday.

Addressing a large gathering of youth belonging to district Badin, he said that Badin was PPP’s stronghold and the party’s opponents would face humiliation in 2018 elections.

He said that youth were an asset for the party, who had always promoted its positive image, and that he had confidence in them.

Expressing his gratitude to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who, he said, had expressed his confidence in him, Leghari vowed to fulfill his responsibilities with sincerity and honesty as per the guidelines of party’s senior leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Youth Wing Provincial General Secretary Mehmood Khan Junejo predicted that Bilawal would be the prime minister of Pakistan after the general elections in 2018.

He further said that conspiracies being hatched by the opponents of PPP would be foiled, and that they would not find any place to hide.

Junejo said that PPP was well organised in the district under the leadership of Haji Mohammad Ramzan Chandio, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, Fida Hussain Mandhro and others.

PPP Badin President Haji Ramzan Chandio, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, PPP Badin General Secretary, Nadir Khawaja, former provincial general secretary, Youth Wing Khan Sahib Jamali and other office-bearers of the party also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Khan Sahib Jamali, Zufran Chalgari, Umed Ali Chandio, Ghulam Mustafa Junejo, Saleem Udhejo and others gave a warm reception to the provincial leadership of PPP Youth Wing at Hyderabad bypass and presented to them traditional gifts.



STAFF REPORTER