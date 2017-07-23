MIRPIRKHAS - Six persons, including a child, all employees of the civil hospital, have contracted Tuberculosis following establishment of a TB ward at the hospital.

Sources said that the TB Ward was established inside the Eye Ward about some years ago. As there is a great rush of people at the hospital, including at the eye ward, there is a greater risk that they may contract TB.

The same happened in the case of these hospital employees, including two nurses, three peons and a ward boy who got affected by the germs and were now being treated by the concerned doctors. It is recalled here that Eye Surgeon Dr Abdul Hameed Soomro had raised objections over setting up the TB Ward inside the Eye Ward, saying that other patients and people could get affected by the disease germs.

But at that time the administration did not take any notice of his objection and forcibly established the ward.

When contacted civil surgeon Anwer Ali Palari said that he had taken over the charge about two months back and he also found establishment of the above ward at wrong place and now he was making efforts to separate TB ward from other wards so that the employees and other patients could remain safe from the disease.



Our Staff Reporter