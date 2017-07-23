The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was set up by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to probe the allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering by the Sharif family has recommended filing of a reference, through the NAB, against Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family after disparities were found between their known sources of income and the actual wealth.

The six-member JIT, headed by Wajid Zia, submitted its final report to the three-member implementation bench on the Panama verdict. The report is quite damning towards the Sharif family if the extensive documents references and research cited carries evidential value and can be proven beyond doubt.

The report accuses Prime Minister and his family of possessing wealth beyond their known sources of income, names previously unknown offshore companies believed to be owned by the Sharifs, claims Maryam Nawaz was the beneficiary of the original offshore companies and says it was given tampered evidence. Based on the conclusions it has reached in the report, the JIT has recommended that a reference be filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the prime minister and his children.

The political opponents of Nawaz Sharif have used this report to renew their demand his immediate resignation and claim that it unquestionably proves his guilt.

The Sharif family has challenged the evidentiary and procedural basis on which the JIT has reached its conclusion and, as all legal experts and commentators agree, they have a right to reply. It is now up to the Supreme Court, which is presently continuing hearings, to decide what course of action to take next.

Imran Khan, always the first to leap to the most extreme conclusion, has demanded the immediate resignations of both Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif. The PPP has echoed that demand. The PML-N has been equally aggressive, with Maryam Nawaz rejecting the report outright. The findings also confirmed Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the real and beneficial owner of the BVI Companies namely Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescol Limited. The JIT also confirmed with supporting documents that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the chairman of offshore company, FZE Capital, located in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

According to the JIT report, “Significant gap/disparity among the known and declared sources of income and the wealth accumulated by the Respondents No. 1, 6, 7 and 8 has been observed,”.

The court was informed that Hussain Nawaz Sharif, who claims to be ultimate beneficial owner of M/s Nielson Enterprise Limited and M/S Nescoll Limited (owners of the properties), did not produce any document proving ownership of the said companies/properties despite repeated demand by the JIT. The JIT submitted that Maryam Safdar had submitted fake/falsified documents to it which was a criminal offence and these documents were decoys to manipulate facts and camouflage the truth.

Hussain Nawaz and Captain (Retd) Safdar as well as Maryam Safdar also signed these falsified and misleading documents.

It was revealed that the financial structure and health of companies in Pakistan having linkage to the respondents also do not substantiate the wealth declared by the respondents. There exists a significant disparity between the wealth declared by the respondent and the means though which the respondent had generated income from known/declared sources.

Following the release of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, opposition parties are seeking ways to forcefully demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

PM Sharif’s arch-rival, Imran Khan demanded the resignation of not only the prime minister, but also of three other Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting at Zardari House in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denied rumors that they were in contact with the ruling party and demanded that not only Nawaz Sharif, but his entire cabinet also step down. The JIT report, he said, had revealed that the prime minister’s daughter Mar¬yam Nawaz Sharif was the beneficial owner of offshore firms Neilsen and Nescoll, and that she had misled before the Supreme Court.

He said Ishaq Dar was acting as a front man for Nawaz Sharif and had helped the prime minister launder his money, adding that: “A money launderer was made the guardian of the national exchequer!”

PML-N has rejected the JIT report and has claimed that it is ‘Rubbish’. Imran Khan has also threatened agitation if PM doesn’t step down, warning the ruling party of “dire consequences” if anything happened to members of the JIT, Mr. Khan said: “Those who are threatening to bring people out on the street, we will show you how people come out of their houses,” he said, taunting the ruling party, which has threatened agitation against the JIT report.

Mr Asif Zardari, the former Mr. 10%, has said that Prime Minister Sharif had been found guilty of concealing his offshore assets, money laundering, presenting forged documents to the Supreme Court and tax evasion, therefore the PM had no legal ground to rule anymore.

“He does not enjoy legal and moral authority and it is better for him and democracy that he should go home” . The PPP leader has also asked the ruling party to stop threatening the Supreme Court and the JIT. However, Maryam Nawaz Sharif , daughter of the PM, stated that there was no question of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stepping down.

She said that the prime minister will not resign, questioning that why should he resign as during the five tenures, there was no proof of misappropriation of a single penny of the exchequer against him. According to sources, after a lengthy consultative meeting, it was decided that neither the prime minister would resign nor would the assemblies be dissolved.

If the JIT report is correct, then no doubt, Mr. Nawaz Sharrif has betrayed the trust of the people and the oath he had taken under the Constitution of Pakistan and as Mr. Zardari has stated, MS has no moral or legal authority to be the PM of this land of the Pak and the Pure.

However, the last thing Pakistan needs right now is yet another period of political instability along the lines of what we saw during previous dharnas against the government. Politicians on all sides need to trust in the process and in the Supreme Court to allow this case to be decided in a less emotionally heated atmosphere. Justice must now be allowed to take its natural course.

Hamid Maker.