KARACHI - At least two young men drowned here at Hawks Bay on Saturday.

Police officials said that the deceased had gone to the beach for a picnic and were taking bath in the sea when the tragedy struck them.

Rescuers, however, later reached the site and retrieved their bodies and shifted them to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

They were later identified as 30-year-old Ali and 22-year-old Faraz.

Their bodies were later handed over to their families.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has already imposed Section 144 on beaches in order to prevent people from taking bath in the sea.

However, over one and a half dozens of people have so far drowned off different beaches in Karachi in the last couple of months.



Our Staff Reporter