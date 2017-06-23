HYDERABAD - As many as 44 PhD scholars of the University of Sindh have received laptops under Prime Minister’s Laptop scheme for less developed areas.

In this regard, a ceremony was organised at Senate Hall of Administration Block (AC-II)on Thursday by the focal person for Prime Ministerb’s Laptop distribution Prof Dr Wazir Ali Baloch at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. A total of 44 PhD scholars belonging to various departments of the varsity were given away laptops by Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Chandio and the focal person Dr Wazir Ali Baloch.

The scholars were shortlisted by higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad on the basis of their academic proficiency in their last and recent-most examinations through a rigorous, competitive and fool-proof mechanism and process.

Expressing his views, SU Registrar Dr Muhammad Saleem Chandio complimented the scholars on their rightful achievement and urged them to convey to their other counterparts also to work diligently to become able to qualify for the same lucrative incentive. He appreciated the untiring efforts of Dr Wazir Ali Baloch and his dedicated team towards timely, smooth and efficient distribution of laptops.