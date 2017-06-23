KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damage to public property due to rains in the Punjab province.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that steps should be taken forthwith to avoid more losses and the same for the redressal of damages.

Bilawal said that loss of precious lives was regretful. He directed PPP workers in the Punjab to help rain victims in their respective areas.