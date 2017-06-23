KARACHI - Labour & Human Resources Department, Government of Sindh has notified that 26th, 27th & 28th June, 2017 (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) have been declared as public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, 1438 AH.

Ruet-e-Hilal meeting on 25th

Central Ruet Hilal Committee of Pakistan Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman Thursday announced holding its “moon sighting” meeting in Peshawar on June 25. The meeting, he said will be to witness the moon for Islamic month of Shawal, 1438 Hijra, and to make relevant decision in accordance to Shariah.

Maulana Munib-ur-Rehman, through his communication, has also invited people from across the country to approach the committee members.