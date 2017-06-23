SHIKARPUR - Madeji Police on Thursday registered a case against five persons for murdering two real brothers on the complaint of their sister, Janul.

It should be mentioned here that few armed men, all Dahani by caste, had murdered two real brothers, Liaquat Ali and Rahib Ali Dahani, on suspicion that they were involved in the murder of their brother Imam Bux Dahani, while during firing one of the assailants, Abdul Khaliq Dahani was also killed

According to SHO Sher Afsar, police had arrested one injured assailant Shahid aka Shahzado Dahani from the crime scene while further investigation into the matter is underway. Shahid was shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital [CMCH] Larkana for further medical treatment due to his critical condition, where, now his condition is said to be out of danger.

DC orders shifting of buffalo

tins outside of city

MIRPURKHAS: Taking serious notice of the presence of buffalo tins in Mirpurkhas division, Divisional Commissioner (DC) Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has directed the district administrations to shift these outside the cities and towns on the directives of Supreme Court (SC).

The directives were issued here on Thursday at a meeting of deputy commissioners and SSPs of the division. The meeting was presided over by divisional commissioner.

Mahesar said that buffalo tins were a hurdle in the provision of civic facilities to the masses. “These tins have choked sewerage drains as a result of which sewage can be seen stagnant on roads and streets.

He asked the officials not only to ensure shifting of buffalo tins outside the cities and towns but also not allow anyone to set up these in future.