KARACHI - Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Chairperson Sadia Rashid, in a statement issued here on Thursday, has said that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said was the torch-bearer of Pakistan movement, and he started this movement in order to re-create the passion, enthusiasm and sincerity of Pakistan Movement in the Pakistani nation.

“Hamdard has been taking this movement forward so that the nation could keep in mind the significance of 27th Ramazan, 1366 Hijri – 14th August 1947, on which day the country was gifted by Allah,” she added.

Osama Qureshi, Managing Director and CEO, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf), said that in order to keep the memory of Ramazan 27th, August 14th 1947 fresh, Hamdard had decided to celebrate this event in a different and befitting manner, and in this regard it had launched a new campaign on print, electronic and social media to highlight the importance of creation of Pakistan in these sacred moments, to have the blessings of Allah Almighty and to create a new determination in Pakistanis for national reconstruction. “Hamdard congratulates the nation on this happy occasion,” he added.