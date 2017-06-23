KARACHI - The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) is all set to organise the first International Conference on Bio-Medical Engineering and Medical Sciences here in the second week of October 2017.

An official of the institution said here on Thursday that the mega event will be part of the celebration activities in connection with the 200th birth anniversary of great reformer, educationist and visionary Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

The Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA) has declared 2017 as the year for celebrating the 200th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

A number of celebration-related events have already been held under the aegis of SSUET and AMUOBA while more are to follow during the year the biggest being the Sir Syed Day, being the annual feature, to be observed on October 17.

The Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar is the Patron-in Chief of the Conference while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. M. Afzal Haque is the patron.

A 14-member Organising Committee comprising Prof. Dr M.A. Haleem, Chairman of Bio-Medical Engineering department, Dr Bushra Jabeen Mehdi, Dr Engr Zia Mohy-ud-Din, Dr Darakshan M. Saleem, Dr Mariaz Raziq, Dr Engr Eraj Humayun Mirza, Dr Uzma Mahmood, Engr Nadia Sikandar, Engr Muhammed Muzzamil Khan, Engr Syed Fahad Akbar Ali, Engr Shafia Tabassum, Engr Syed Muhammed Omair, Engr Nageen Shahid and Engr Sania Tanvir.

Besides, a large number of Bio-Medical Scientists and Engineers from home, about a dozen speakers are expected from abroad. Many of them from USA, Sweden, Caneda, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Finland and UK have confirmed their presence.

Bio-Medical Engineering applies engineering principles to medicine and improving quality of life for humans and animals.

It is a highly trans-disciplinary field, integrating physical, chemical and mathematical sciences with clinical studies.

Bio-Medical Engineers use their expertise in engineering, bio-medical engineering sciences (Biophysics, Biochemistry and Biotechnology and Physiology) and medicine to make the world a healthier place.

They develop and apply trans-disciplinary knowledge and skills to solve complex problems and improve health care technology, from diagnostics to treatment.

The two-day conference aims to address new developments in the domain of biomedical engineering and medical sciences.

The conference will host talks of internationally renowned speakers from industry, academics and research institutes.