KARACHI - Police on Thursday claimed to have shot dead three gangsters in an encounter here in the limits of Chakiwara police station.

Police said that it raided Rangiwara area of Lyari where the gangsters, associated with Baba Ladla group, were hiding.

“On seeing police, the gangsters resorted to firing, which resulted in an encounter in which three armed gangsters were killed,” it added.

Police shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital where gangsters were identified as Gull Hassan aka Lala Sain, Sehzad aka Shakir and Anas.

Police said it had also recovered weapons from their possession.

Giving details, police said that those killed were involved in various criminal activities, including killings, kidnappings for ransom, incidents of extortion and other criminal activities.

The bodies were later handed over to the families after autopsies.

Over dozen suspects

rounded up

In a separate development, police claimed to have nabbed over a dozen suspects in various raids and operations carried out in various parts of the city on Thursday. Those taken into custody included street criminals, bandits and absconders.Police said it had also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

IGP for beefing up security

on Juma-tul-Wida

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja on Thursday directed the concerned officers to make special security arrangements on the occasion of Juma-tul-wida.

According to details, the IGP has directed all the SHOs to ensure special security arrangements at all mosques and imambargahs. He also placed all the police stations in a state of high alert and directed increasing patrolling and snap checking.

He directed that all the personnel should ensure their presence at their duty points.

“The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) should give a clearance after searching all sensitive points,” he ordered.

He also asked his subordinates to strengthen coordination with intelligence so that reports about possible commission of a terror attack could be shared. “Negligence will not be tolerated in this regard,” he warned.

Over 1,500 deprived

of mobile phones in June

As many as 1,521 residents of Karachi were deprived of their mobile phones in the first 21 days of June this year, according to police.

A fresh wave of cell phone snatching has deprived more than 1,500 citizens of their mobiles. Besides the mobile phone thefts and snatching, 1,667 Karachiites were deprived of their motorcycles during the same period.

Moreover, 88 cars were stolen or snatched while 18 people were killed in incidents of firing and targeted attacks. Four incidents of extortion were also reported, police said.