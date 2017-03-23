KARACHI - All the arrangements have been completed in the port city to celebrate Pakistan Day on Thursday with national zeal and fervour.

The day will begin with a 21-gun pre-dawn salute in Malir cantonment area in line with decades-old tradition.

While the functions, seminars and rallies will be held all over city to mark the day.

On the day Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of the provincial cabinet are scheduled to visit the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam, where they will lay the wreaths and offer Fateha.

The leaders of political parties in their messages on Pakistan Day have extended felicitations to the citizens.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has stressed the need for cementing relations among federating units in line with the spirit of Pakistan Resolution passed eight decades ago in Lahore.

He said it was high time to fulfill the dreams of the founders of Pakistan who laid foundations for an egalitarian Muslim nation based on justice, peace and equality.

Bilawal pledged that as a true torch-bearer of the ideology of Pakistan and mission of founders, PPP would continue to march towards their goals and mission without looking back. “Celebrating this great day in our history, let us carry forward this mission with all our capabilities and capacities to achieve the status on the world map as a model Muslim nation,” he added.