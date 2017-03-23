KARACHI - A 45-year-old handicapped man jumped from a three-storey building in North Karachi on Wednesday to end his life.

Police said that the man took his life when the census team reached his apartment.

Deceased Kaleem Qureshi was a resident of Matin Avenue.

A police official said that Qureshi had recently shifted to the apartment and was facing some financial problems.

Another police officer, however, held dispute with a family as a probable cause of the suicide.

He was critically injured and was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Nobody was at his home when the incident occurred,” said Bilal Colony SHO Muhammad Mohsin. “Nothing could be said exactly what happened but it seems that he committed suicide apparently due to financial problems and dispute with the family,” he reasoned.

Qureshi was associated with the transport business and was also handicapped.

He had also contracted second marriage about three months ago and was living with his wife separately.

Later, the body was handed over to the family after autopsy.