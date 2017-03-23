KARACHI - Police on Wednesday apprehended a man for allegedly filming census team in District Central of the city.

It also claimed to have recovered a religious literature and a notebook having transcription in Hindi language.

The accused was identified as Danish Jamil alias Jalil Ahmed. He was arrested by Taimuria police. “Police took him into custody after receiving complaints about his suspicious activities,” said Taimuria SHO Tasawar Ameer. “We have recovered religious literature and a diary having transcription in Hindi language,” he said, and added that the accused was roaming in the locality when police personnel got hold of him.

The officer said that the police was looking for the interpreter to examine the Hindi language.

Police officials, while quoting the suspect, said that his parents belonged to India and he had also frequently visited India; about seven to eight times.

Police officials said that they would also approach the Federal Investigation Agency as well as intelligence agencies to inquire about the suspect.

However, no case was registered till the filing of this news as what the police official said that nothing could be said about the suspect as the investigation was in the preliminary stages.