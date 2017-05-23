KARACHI - A five-day campaign to administer polio drops to children starts from Tuesday (today) in six districts Karachi and will continue till May 27, 2017.

Around 2.3 million children under five year age will be vaccinated polio drops in all 188 union councils of Karachi city during campaign. There will be approximately 13,000 teams with 5,000 police providing security cover.

It is the last polio campaign before the break for Ramazan. Pakistan has reported two polio cases in 2017 and no case was reported from Sindh province this year. Last polio case from Karachi was reported in January 2016.

Coordinator, Emergency Operation Centre for Polio (EOC) Sindh Fayaz Jatoi has urged parents to come forward and actively vaccinate children to save them from the scourge of polio and to help eradicate polio from Pakistan.

