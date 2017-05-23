Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the K-electric today to ensure minimum load shedding during the holy month of Ramazan particularly during Sehr and Iftar timings.

The Chief Minister summoned a high level delegation of K-electric and during meeting conveyed his anger over the long hours of load shedding in Karachi during the scorching heat.

Murad Ali Shah said that the technical problems would have been resolved before the summer season. He said the citizens are suffering from the load shedding.

The delegation informed the chief minister that the excessive and unscheduled load shedding is due to falling of power pylons in interior of Sindh.

Chairman K-electric assured the chief minister that there would be minimum load shedding during the holy month of Ramzan.