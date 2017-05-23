Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi General Secretary Senator Saeed Ghani on Monday lashed out at Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal over his statement to shut down the city, and said that times were gone when city’s life was paralysed on a single call.

He said that Kamal could not even close down his neighbourhood what to speak of the entire city.

He was responding to a question on Kamal’s statement, in which he had warned of bringing city’s businesses to a halt if the party’s 16 demands were not fulfilled.

Addressing a press conference here at PPP Media Cell, Ghani said that making demands was the right of every political party and even PPP considered that water shortage was city’s main issue, and was therefore working speedily on water projects, including K-IV.

He said that PPP was working to improve local bodies resources in the city but it needed some time. “Karachi mayor is raising unnecessary hue and cry over the issues as most of his vehicles are in use of unit in-charges and party’s other office-bearers,” he said.

PPP leader said that it was the MQM that was responsible for the destruction of local bodies’ institutions, and they should first admit their guilt and then work with the Sindh government to improve the situation.

Ghani said the provincial government was committed to improving infrastructure of Karachi and was near the completion of development projects worth Rs10 billion. “We will not stop at this point and will further raise budget for development in Karachi,” he vowed.

Ghani further said that 10 elected representatives from District West had joined PPP today and that the party’s performance in 2018 general elections would be better.

He said that PPP had no problem with any political party working in Sindh, but added these ‘political refugees’ would not be able to find space in the province. “Sindh is PPP stronghold, and the party has been further strengthened after the induction of several of its political opponents,” he said.

He said that the Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had rightly said that no institution could work out of its domain given in the constitution of Pakistan. “But this should not only apply to others, but also to PML-N,” he reminded.