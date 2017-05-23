KARACHI - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken steps to foil any attempt to smuggle contraband.

A spokesman for the national flag carrier said in a statement here on Monday that PIA has taken a stern action to keep its fleet free from smuggling of narcotics or other contraband items through PIA aircraft. He said the initiative was taken in the light of recommendations made by the Central Operational Committee formed by the Aviation Division that had ordered to thoroughly search all aircraft immediately for any concealed contraband items.

The PIA spokesman further said that four aircraft were planned to be searched on Monday, out of which one aircraft, that was destined to fly to London from Islamabad PK785, was thoroughly checked and 20kg heroin was recovered.

The combined search was made by ANF along with PIA security and other agencies. The screening check was conducted well before the flight departure and boarding of passengers. The boarding of passengers was done after the aircraft was cleared and the flight departed after a delay of two hours.

The matter is now under investigation by the concerned agencies.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan has ordered speedy investigation of culprits.

Meanwhile, an investigation team has been formed under the convenorship of Hussain Asghar, Additional IG of Punjab Police, to unearth this racket, the PIA spokesman concluded.