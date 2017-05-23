JACOBABAD - The local chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out a rally here on Monday ahead of party’s public meeting in Kandhkot that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (tomorrow).

PTI chief Imran Khan will lead the Kandhkot public meeting of the party.

Monday’s rally was led by Raaz Khan Pathan, regional joint secretary of the PTI. It culminated at Deputy Commissioner’s Chowk.

Addressing the rally, Pathan said that Imran wanted development in the country and he was the only leader who had the capacity to take the country towards development and betterment. He said that Imran was trying his level best to eliminate corruption from Pakistan.

The speakers called upon the people of Jacobabad to participate in PTI’s public gathering on Wednesday.

Earlier, a special meeting of PTI’s women’s wing was held here. On this occasion, the women vowed to participate in their party’s upcoming public gathering. Later, PTI leader Aleem Adil visited Shikarpur and urged people to participate in his party’s public gathering in Kandhkot.

Speaking to people at Lakhidar Clock Tower, he said the PTI would solve all problems faced by the people of Sindh.