KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umer has said that by detaining social media activists under cyber laws, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is hatching another conspiracy like Dawn Leaks against Pakistan’s armed forces.

Asad was addressing a protest demonstration held outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday to condemn the arrests of social media activists.

PTI leaders, including Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Sardar Abdul Aziz, Jamal Siddiqui, Mansoor Sheikh, Saifur Rehman, Subhan Sahil and others were also present on the occasion.

PTI leader said that social media had given an opportunity and freedom to the people of Pakistan to express their sentiments by sharing their messages across the world, but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had decided to stifle them through Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He further said that freedom of speech was the key component of democracy.

Asad said that PTI’s social media team held a vital position in the party’s structure, and Nawaz, panicked by the situation, had initiated a crackdown against the PTI activists.

He expressed surprise that while on one hand FIA was taking action against social media activists on the pretext of national security, but on the other it remained silent over Dawn leaks.

He clarified that PTI activists were not part of the campaign being run on social media against Pak Army. “Actually Nawaz is frightened by the progress on Panama leaks case, and has, therefore, become revengeful,” PTI leader added.

Speaking on the occasion, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the party would not tolerate intimidation and harassment by the ruling party. “And we would be on the roads again if PTI Chairman Imran Khan asks us to do so,” he warned.

He accused the PML-N government of victimizing PTI activists on the pretext of national security.