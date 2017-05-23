KARACHI - Security agencies busted a network of self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) or Daesh here on Monday, which was allegedly planning to use drones to carry out terrorist activities.

According to reports, a professor of engineering, who is stated to be associated with one of the top universities of Punjab, was leading the group, while other members of the group are also highly educated.

The agencies took the professor and a woman into custody and shifted them to an undisclosed location for investigation.

It has also come to light that the professor was a mastermind of Daesh network in Karachi, and that the woman, taken into custody along with him, is his niece.

The arrests were made during an operation in District East of the city.

However, details about their names and modus operandi are yet to be disclosed.

So far it has been revealed that the group was planning attacks on high-profile gatherings in the country by using drones fitted with explosives.

The concerned security officials remained tightlipped when contacted for comments. PPP office-bearer and 59 others held:

Meanwhile, as many as sixty persons, including former vice president of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi chapter, were arrested by the security agencies on Monday.

Habib Hassan was taken into custody during an overnight raid conducted on his residence at Singu Lane area of Lyari’s Kalakot locality.

Hassan remained PPP vice president for Karachi for over one year till April 2016. Currently, he is serving as the chairman of Union Council 12 in Lyari.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that Hassan had links with the banned, Peoples Amman Committee, and was also associated with the Lyari Resource Centre.

Family sources said that personnel in plainclothes raided his residence and took him away to an undisclosed location.

Members of the family as well as the party are looking for him, but so far they have failed in their attempts.

Similarly, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) carried out search operations in Shairpao Basti and Bahadurabad and held half a dozen suspects.

According to details, heavy contingents of Rangers cordoned off the entire localities, went door to door and picked up some six suspects.

Weapons and narcotics were also seized from the suspects who were later shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.

Sources said that operations had been carried out in search for the militants who had launched an attack on a police mobile in New Town area in the wee hours on Saturday, and had claimed the lives of two cops while wounded another.

Meanwhile, police said it had nabbed 54 persons from different parts of the city as part of Karachi operation and had also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that those arrested included bandits, street criminals, absconders, drug peddlers and others.

Rangers’ officer shoots and injures two robbers

Meanwhile, Rangers officer shot and injured two street criminals here in the limits of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.

Police said that Javaid, in plainclothes, was robbed by gunmen near Continental Barky, but as the robbers tried to flee, the officer carrying a pistol resorted to firing, leaving both the bandits wounded. The bandits, later identified as Anwar and Ali, were shifted to a hospital in police custody while police registered an FIR against them and also recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Two more picnickers drown

Two more picnickers drowned off different beaches of the city on Monday.

The bodies were recovered from Sandpit and Gidani beaches. Police said that both the victims had gone for a picnic and died while taking bath.

The person, who drowned off Gidani Beach, was identified as Tajamul Hussain, resident of Orangi Town.

Hussain was taking bath along with his family members when he got stuck in high tides.

Similarly, Ammad Waseem fell victim to high tides off Sandpit Beach where he had gone for picnic along with his family. Rescuers managed to recover the bodies of both victims and handed these over to their families after autopsy.

It is worth mentioning here that as many as 10 people have so far lost their lives in incidents of drowning this summer.

Although such incidents occur every year during the summer season, the authorities have failed to chalk out the strategy to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future.