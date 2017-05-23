KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Farooq Sattar and Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday to avoid possible arrest in various cases.

Sattar and Khan are facing cases for hate speech, treason, attacks on private news channels and rioting. They were represented by Barrister Farogh Nasim who requested the court to grant them protective bail because several cases had been lodged against them for allegedly arranging hate speeches of MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

Approving MQM leaders' pleas, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar granted one month protective bail to them subject to Sattar furnishing a surety of Rs50,000 in each case. The same bench approved 10-day protective bail for Amir Khan in four cases against surety of Rs50,000 in each case. The court also directed both leaders to surrender to the trial court.

Talking to the media later, Sattar said that on August 22, 2016, the MQM-P leadership not only condemned the anti-state speech delivered by the founder of the MQM but also disassociated itself from the London-based leadership. This stance should be admired, but unfortunately “we were labelled traitors and now we don’t want to die with such a bad tag”. “If we are being labelled as conspirators then it should be considered as minus-MQM, not minus-Altaf, formula,” said Sattar.

He said that his party’s leadership never feared the courts and all these cases were politically motivated. Regrettably, they are part of MQM-P’s media trial, he said. He said that investigation officers had presented their challans to the courts and listening to a speech did not fall in the ambit of treason law. He said that efforts were still under way to marginalise the MQM-P.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sattar was nominated in 31 cases, whereas Khan was booked in four identical cases relating to hate speeches of delivered by the MQM founder who had criticised the military establishment numerous times after launch of the Karachi operation.

Both leaders were booked in a case registered with the Artillery Maidan Police Station for allegedly arranging Altaf Hussain's anti-state speech and listening to it.

The MQM founder had criticised the national security agencies and on his provocation the workers had raised anti-Pakistan slogans outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) where the party had staged a hunger strike for recovery of its missing activists on August 22, 2016. The accused had also attacked private news channels and rioted near Fowara Chowk that led to killing of a person and injuries to several others.

Earlier on May 16, the ATC had directed Director General of Sindh Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed to arrest Sattar and Khan and present them in the court at the next hearing. The ATC had passed these directives after the police failed to arrest the MQM-P convener and second-in-command despite the repeated courts orders. Investigators maintained that they had tried their level best to nab the MQM-P leaders, but failed. They said that Sattar and Amir were untraceable.