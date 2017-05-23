KANDHKOT - At least six people were injured in a clash between two clans here on Monday.

According to details, the people of two clans clashed over ownership of cattle in Katcho Keti village in the Katcha area of Ghouspur Town. As a result, six people -- Niaz Ahmed, Bhooro, Daddo, Yousaf, Qasim and Adam -- from both sides were seriously injured. Katcho Keti police reached the scene and rushed the injured to the DHQ Hospital, Kandhkot. Due to their critical condition, two of the injured were referred to Larkana Hospital.

The Katcho Keti station house officer said the clash took place over ownership of cattle.

TWO INJURED

IN ACCIDENT

Two people were injured in a road accident here on Monday.

According to details, two people of Jagirani community namely Lakhan and Shabir Ahmed were on their way to Gouspur when their motorcycle rammed into a tractor on Indus Highway near Shergarh village in the limits of Gouspur Police Station.

As a result, they were injured seriously and rushed to the Civil Hospital, Kandhkot where doctors referred them to another hospital due to their serious condition.

TWO CRIMINALS

ARRESTED

Kashmore police claimed to have nabbed two notorious criminals in the limits of Gouspur Police Station here on Monday night.

According to details, Kashmore police arrested two notorious criminals in injured condition who were wanted to police for heinous crimes. The criminals were identified as Atta Mohammad Sabzoi and Ramzan Bhayo. A pistol, a Kalashnikov and more than 30 bullets were recovered from their possession.