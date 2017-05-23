KARACHI - Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) on Monday organised a seminar on ‘DNA Evaluation of Forensic Evidence’ at its Professional Development Center.

The event brought experts on the subject under one roof.

DUHS Vice Chancellor Professor Saeed Quraishy, in his address, emphasised the need for getting maximum benefit from the session.

He also thanked the organisers for arranging such an informative event.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Khawar Saeed Jamali asserted that such type of seminars should continue in future also.

Department of Forensic Medicine Chairman (Jinnah Sindh Medical University) Professor Farhat Mirza discussed ethical aspects related to the collection, preservation and dispatch of forensic evidence for DNA analysis and the non-availability of facilities in a huge cosmopolitan city like Karachi, where the crime rate is reaching its peak.

Member of International society of Forensic Genetics Dr Nuzhat Akram, in her presentation, gave a detailed briefing on DNA Markers that are being used all over the world for identification purpose.

She was of the view that the reliability of DNA evidence for medico-legal purposes could only be enhanced by using meticulous techniques and procedures for collection, preservation, handling, transportation and testing biological samples.

Dr Ramlah Naz said that after decades of neglect, forensic medicine finally received recognition when VC Professor Saeed Qureshi provided a platform to highlight importance of the subject, which has a great value in terms of providing justice to the sufferers.

She hoped that the seminar would prove to be breath of fresh breeze for the forensic fraternity.

According to her, it's not the end, but the beginning of a new horizon.

Prof Mukkaram Ali pointed out lack of medico-legal services in the country, saying the other handicap was shortage of forensic laboratories in Pakistan.

During the open forum for discussion, medico-legal officers expressed concern that they did not have access to the crime scenes, and that they had to rely on whatever was brought to them.